International research initiative brings free educational resources to Derry schools

The Global Robots Exchanging Adventurous Themes (G.R.E.A.T) project was carried out to research the IT and English curricula in an international environment, so that high-quality teaching materials, could be developed, which were not readily available.

The project created opportunities for students to acquire new skills and knowledge in terms of: Coding; Problem-solving; Digital competence; English language, STEM. and to highlight that STEAM can be fun, so that they would be inspired to become STEAM professionals of the future. STEAM stands for Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics.

The research also concluded that continuous professional development (CPD) is crucial for teachers to stay current with their knowledge and skills.

As a result of successfully carrying out the project, the research group developed the following outputs that are suitable for both, teachers and students: A series of English lessons available on our e-learning platform, Coding and careers teaching materials, ideas on how to integrate robotics and CLIL (Content and Language Integrated Learning) into classroom activities; Teaching resources/articles regarding English language and coding; Report of Recommendations for Curricula Reform, partners carried out a thorough analysis of English and IT curricula; IT industry needs and skills gap of IT graduates, and current Teaching methods and Tools; Coding for Beginners booklet.

The Academy for International Science and Research (AISR) and its project partners from Romania, Turkey and Finland, carried out this research to enrich the STEAM education community.

If you have any questions regarding the project and its outputs, feel free to contact Ms Zita Bertha, Chief Operations Officer for AISR.

AISR are based at The Innovation Centre, Catalyst, Bay Rd, BT487TG Email: [email protected] Text questions to 07759831432