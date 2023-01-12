Invest NI defends record over past 20 years but accepts need to be ‘better partner’

In a statement issued in response to Michael Lyons’ independent review, Rose Mary Stalker, chair of the state investment agency said: "We welcome Sir Michael Lyons’ Review and its conclusion that, as an Arms Length Body, Invest NI remains the appropriate organisation to deliver economic development.

“We recognise the need to be a more outgoing and better partner with the wider NI public and private sector to deliver sustainable and inclusive economic growth throughout Northern Ireland.

“The Board is committed to the transformative change needed for Invest NI to become a more efficient, agile and outcomes focussed organisation delivering an even greater impact throughout the economy.”

Ms. Stalker acknowledged that ‘new emerging policy direction and ambiguity on roles and responsibilities has led to challenges on priorities, and divisions amongst leadership’.

She vowed to work with the Department for the Economy to ‘urgently reshape and refocus leadership’.

The Invest NI chair acknowledged the need for stronger partnership working across the economy and society.

“The review stresses the importance of effective partnership working and highlights the need for clear policy direction and strong alignment between DfE, Invest NI and the wider economic eco-system,” stated Ms. Stalker.

However, she defended the state-investment agency’s record over the past two decades.

“Over the past 20 years, this organisation has delivered strongly against the policy priorities set for it. Many individuals and families are much better off and we have supported the emergence of new sectors where NI either has, or has the potential to have, world leading capability.

“The Board would like to take this opportunity to thank the team at Invest NI for this strong track record of delivery and specifically acknowledge the role that Mel Chittock has played in stepping up to lead the organisation in unprecedented circumstances.

