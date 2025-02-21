Recruitment is under way for Derry’s first Greggs baked goods shop at Foyleside Shopping Centre in Derry.

Following months of speculation, Foyleside confirmed its newest addition via social media on Friday evening.

They posted: “Well Derry! The sausage roll is out of the bag! Derry’s first ever Greggs is coming to Foyleside.

“Get ready to welcome the iconic brand and finally get your hands on the sausage rolls, bakes, and pastries you’ve been dreaming of for years!”

A pedestrian passes a sign for a Greggs bakery in central London on March 5, 2024. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

The Greggs Career Hub website meanwhile has already begun advertising for a number of positions for its new outlet in Derry.

With the closing date for applications listed as March 20, it is to be expected that the opening date will occur soon after this some time in the spring.

Positions include a shop manager, shop supervisors and team members.

You can see the job descriptions and how to apply if you register at https://careershub.greggs.co.uk/members/

People queue at a counter inside a Greggs bakery in central London on March 5, 2024. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Back in November the Journal contacted the baked goods giant after rumours began circulating recently that the company was looking at expanding its extensive network into Derry, with a potential city centre location.

At the time a Greggs spokesperson didn’t rule out coming to the city, but didn’t confirm it either, stating: "While we are unable to confirm anything at the moment, we will share any information in due course.”

Greggs has proved popular in other locations across the north of Ireland, and is well established in Britain with over 2,000 outlets operating across these isles.

The company, which today sells bakes and sells breads, sandwiches, pasties, sausage rolls, pizza, sweet goods, vegan pastry goods and coffee, was founded over 80 years ago by John Gregg.

The first Greggs was opened on Gosforth High Street in Newcastle Upon Tyne.