Jayne Brady hails AMP investment in Ebrington as example of ‘private sector commitment’

Ms. Brady, who took on the HOCS role during the summer, recently visited the landmark Ebrington site.

She said: “It is evident how much has been achieved since I was last there in 2017, with proposed tenants in place for all buildings on-site and very impressive infrastructure works now complete.”

The senior civil servant made the comments during a briefing of the Executive Office Committee at Stormont.

The AMP hub is located in Building 11 at Ebrington.

She said she was impressed by the RAKK Group’s AMP hub in the listed former barrack store at the southern end of Ebrington Square.

“I also got to spend time in the AMP building and discuss future plans with a tenant. Not only is the building fitted out to an incredibly high standard, but AMP is investing in impressive proposals.

“Work is under way to develop its business incubator — something that is very close to my heart — to support a variety of small and medium-sized enterprises. That is a welcome demonstration of private-sector commitment, partnership and ambition, which is critical to successful regeneration and wider community benefit,” she told the committee.

The AMP hub, a £1.3m investment by RAKK, was launched last year.

Dr. Jayne Brady.