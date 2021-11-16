Jayne Brady hails AMP investment in Ebrington as example of ‘private sector commitment’
The Head of the Civil Service Jayne Brady has hailed the development of AMP’s new business incubator as a demonstration of ‘private-sector commitment, partnership and ambition’ at Ebrington.
Ms. Brady, who took on the HOCS role during the summer, recently visited the landmark Ebrington site.
She said: “It is evident how much has been achieved since I was last there in 2017, with proposed tenants in place for all buildings on-site and very impressive infrastructure works now complete.”
The senior civil servant made the comments during a briefing of the Executive Office Committee at Stormont.
She said she was impressed by the RAKK Group’s AMP hub in the listed former barrack store at the southern end of Ebrington Square.
“I also got to spend time in the AMP building and discuss future plans with a tenant. Not only is the building fitted out to an incredibly high standard, but AMP is investing in impressive proposals.
“Work is under way to develop its business incubator — something that is very close to my heart — to support a variety of small and medium-sized enterprises. That is a welcome demonstration of private-sector commitment, partnership and ambition, which is critical to successful regeneration and wider community benefit,” she told the committee.
The AMP hub, a £1.3m investment by RAKK, was launched last year.
Ryan Williams, one of the local business people behind the venture explained at the time: “We wanted to deliver a building and ‘club’ which supports and nurtures the growth of high potential entrepreneurs, getting them to the next level and doing it in the spirit of creating local success stories, retaining local talent and accessing new export markets with wider investment opportunities.”