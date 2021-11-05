Jim retires after 45 years in Derry Post Office

Post Office Network Provision Lead Janese Sung presenting a certificate and gifts to Jim Gough and his daughter Geraldine

Jim first started in the Carlisle Road Post Office in 1976 after a friend of his retired and offered Jim his spot. Jim enjoyed his job so much that he then took over Park Avenue Post Office followed by the Buncrana Road branch after the postmasters in those branches retired. With working the three branches and the central roll the Post Office played to the city, Jim jokes he probably new more than half the people in Derry at one stage.

Jim has served through the troubles, through the advances in technology and, most recently, through the Covid pandemic but he has decided it’s time now ‘to hang up the date stamp’ for good.

Reflecting on his time in the Post Office, Jim said, “I believe it was the people with whom I worked who made the job what it was. They were a great bunch of people and of course the customers were great too. People seem different in those days, time to talk and listen.

“The fact that my daughter, Geraldine Gough, took the pressure off made my work load less as TMB (Transient monocular blindness) took its hold.

“Leaving after 45 years seems strange but like I said people and times were different. I remember one girl coming to work one morning and greeted me with “I just love coming to my work.” To me that was a great complement.

“Do I have any Lasting memories? Yes a lot, but primarily I like going to work, it was hard work but it was fun.”

Jim’s daughter Geraldine Gough took over the general running of the Post Office 15 years ago and she has also been commended for her great role in the Post Office.