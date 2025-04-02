JMK Solicitors maintains Number one position for 11th consecutive year

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

JMK Solicitors has once again secured its spot as Northern Ireland’s top personal injury firm, a prestigious title they have held since 2014.

According to the latest data from the Compensation Recovery Unit, part of the Department for Communities, JMK was involved in 2,375 personal injury cases last year—more than double the number of cases handled by other firms in the personal injury claims sector. This demonstrates the strong reputation JMK has built with accident victims, who trust the firm to deliver the best possible results for their cases.

In continuing JMK Solicitors’ commitment to their clients in the provision of legal services the firm has held the Lexcel accreditation for seven years. The Lexcel scheme which is a Quality Mark for the legal profession administered by the Law Society, recognises firms which achieve excellence in legal practice management and client care.

Highlighting nine areas of good practice, the Lexcel assessors described JMK Solicitors as having “gone above and beyond compliance with the standard.” JMK have never incurred a non-conformance in their assessment history.

Pictured (L-R): Louise Mone (Managing Director), Jonathan McKeown (Founder), Maurece Hutchinson (Founder), and Gerry Casey (Legal Services Director).

Louise Mone, Managing Director said, “As a specialist law firm focused solely on personal injury claims and car accidents, we remain committed to upholding the high standards of client care recognised by the Lexcel quality mark and accreditation. Along with our number one ranking and 99% recommendation rate from satisfied clients, this accreditation offers further reassurance that our firm operates above and beyond the recognised standards of legal excellence and client care.

"At JMK, we place people at the heart of our business and always work diligently to secure the best outcomes for our clients across Northern Ireland, with offices in Belfast, Newry, and Derry. Alongside our new leadership team, I look forward to continuing to secure and JMK’s position as the leading personal injury law firm across Northern Ireland with our ongoing success built on our unwavering commitment to putting our clients’ needs first.”