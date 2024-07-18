Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Job interviews are crucial opportunities to highlight your skills, experience and personality

But even seasoned professionals can find them daunting due to challenging questions

Ian Nicholas, Global Managing Director at Reed, emphasises the importance of preparation

Thorough preparation can help to boost your confidence and performance

Nicholas shares his top insights on equipping oneself effectively for the interview process

Job interviews represent pivotal moments in a person's career journey - an opportunity to highlight your skills, experience and personality to potential employers.

As such, even the most seasoned professionals can find the task of navigating interview questions daunting.

While facing an interview can be intimidating, thorough preparation and a familiarity with the common questions you may be facing can greatly boost your confidence and performance.

We spoke to Ian Nicholas, Global Managing Director at Reed, who said that mastering these crucial moments is not just about showcasing your qualifications - it's about a strategic preparation that can transform potential into opportunity.

Nicholas shared his expert insights on how budding professionals can best equip themselves for the interview process Here’s what he had to say...

Prepare for the common questions

“Although interview scenarios will vary depending on different factors, such as on the seniority of the role and the industry sector, there are some common areas that candidates can prepare for.

“Employers will structure interviews to obtain technical information, such as relevant experience, and they will also make use of open-ended questions designed to get the applicant talking about themselves.

“So, a candidate can expect a mix of questions, including:

Why are you interested in this role?

Tell us about yourself

What are your strengths and weaknesses?

What is your biggest accomplishment?

Why are you leaving your current role?

What do you know about our company?

“The interviewer will then be able to form a judgement, based on both the content and the way the candidate communicates. Were they confident and articulate? Could they think on their feet? Did they display effective levels of knowledge about the role, the company and how they could make a positive contribution?

“From the applicant’s perspective, prior knowledge of such topics should direct their thinking and underpin the essential preparation needed to make an excellent impression in the limited interview time.

“Taking the time to properly prepare can remove some of the traditional anxiety the interview process can create for candidates. Having well-rehearsed answers in the areas outlined will lead to a better presentation.”

Take your time

“When in the interview, a few technical tips will also help candidates. For example, candidates should never rush when answering a question.

“Just taking time to pause and even repeat back the question to the interviewer to confirm it’s understood, will ensure a well thought out response.”

Don’t ramble

“Interviewees should avoid rambling or trying to fill a silence. This is a common fault, and it can lead to important questions not being answered and the interviewer thinking the applicant can’t pay attention to detail and lacks effective listening skills.”

Exude confidence

“It’s vital that candidates remain confident and self-assured. And such confidence is based on the thorough preparation needed for any successful interview.”

Research the role

“Investing time to research what the role entails and understanding the business should be non-negotiable actions for any candidate.

When combined with clarity about why the role is of interest and proof points that illustrate both work and personal achievements, the interviewee can ensure they make a good impression.

Use online tools

“To help potential recruiters structure an interview so that it brings out the best in candidates, Reed offers a free online tool, which can create a set of carefully crafted interview questions based on the role, level and sector.

“Prospective candidates can also make use of the tool to help predict the main question areas they will face.”

