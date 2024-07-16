Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

From extensive listings to local opportunities and career development tools, these are the UK’s top job search websites 🚀

Job hunting can be a daunting task, but the internet has made it easier by providing numerous job search websites that cater to various needs and preferences.

In the UK, several job search platforms stand out for their unique features and benefits. Whether you're looking for extensive job listings, detailed company reviews or local job opportunities, there's a platform that caters to your needs.

Here's a comprehensive look at nine of the best job search websites in the UK.

Adzuna

Adzuna aggregates job listings from various sources, including company websites, job boards and newspapers, and aims to make the job search process more efficient by providing a comprehensive database of job opportunities.

The large database of job ads collated by the service has allowed the company to produce a number of statistics about trends in the employment market, and its data insights and analytics on the job market, including salary trends and job market demand, set it apart from other sites.

At one time, Adzuna's job and housing market data was even being supplied to the "Number 10 Dashboard", an app built by the UK's Government Digital Service to keep then Prime Minister David Cameron up to date on key economic indicators.

Adzuna’s ValueMyCV feature allows users to upload their CVs and receive an estimate of their market value based on their skills and experience, and in 2023, the site launched an AI interview tool called Prepper.

CV-Library

CV-Library allows users to upload their CVs and apply for jobs directly through the platform, and offers a vast database of job listings across various industries.

The site allows employers to search its extensive database of CVs, increasing the chances of job seekers being discovered by recruiters, and features millions of job listings, making it one of the largest job boards in the UK.

CV-Library also provides career advice, including tips on CV writing, job searching and interview preparation, and users can set up job alerts to stay updated on new opportunities.

Glassdoor

Glassdoor is a great tool for job seekers who want to ensure they are making informed decisions.

It’s perhaps best known for its comprehensive company reviews and salary information, making it a valuable resource for job seekers looking for transparent information about potential employers.

Employees can anonymously review their current employers, while job hunters can see information about prospective future workplaces, providing candid insights into company cultures, management and work-life balance.

It also offers detailed salary data, allowing job seekers to benchmark their expectations and negotiate better offers. Users can also access interview questions and tips shared by other candidates who have gone through the hiring process at specific companies.

Indeed

Indeed is one of the most popular job search engines globally, and is an excellent starting point for any job search.

It aggregates job listings from thousands of websites, including company career pages, job boards and staffing agencies, and boasts millions of job listings, making it one of the largest job search platforms.

The website is easy to navigate, allowing users to search for jobs by keywords, location, salary, and company, and users can set up email alerts to receive notifications about new job postings that match their criteria.

Indeed also provides reviews and ratings of companies from current and former employees, offering insights into potential employers.

Jobstoday

Jobstoday focuses on local job listings, connecting job seekers with employers in their area, making it a valuable resource for those looking for local employment.

Users can set up job alerts to receive notifications about new job postings in their area, and the platform also offers career advice, including tips on job searching, CV writing and interview preparation.

Jobstoday also features profiles of local employers, providing insights into potential workplaces, and is an excellent resource for those seeking employment in specific regions.

LinkedIn

LinkedIn is a professional networking platform first and foremost, but it also functions as a powerful job search tool.

It connects job seekers with employers and industry professionals, facilitating networking and career development, and allowing users to connect with industry peers and receive endorsements and recommendations.

Employers post job openings directly on LinkedIn, and users can apply using their LinkedIn profiles, and the platform also offers a range of content, including articles, posts and online courses (LinkedIn Learning) to help users enhance their skills.

It can also provide insights into who viewed your profile and how you rank compared to other applicants.

Monster

One of the original job search websites, with a long history of connecting job seekers with employers, Monster offers a range of tools and resources to support job seekers throughout their search.

It provides a CV-building tool that helps users create professional CVs, and offers a wealth of career advice, including articles on job search strategies, interview tips and career development.

Users can set up job alerts to receive notifications about relevant job postings, and Monster also features detailed profiles of employers, helping job seekers learn more about potential workplaces.

Reed

Reed has been helping job seekers find employment since 1995, and offers a comprehensive range of job listings and career resources.

It’s tailored specifically to the UK job market, making it highly relevant for UK-based job seekers, and offers a variety of courses and training programs to help users develop new skills and improve their employability.

The platform provides detailed salary guides to help job seekers understand the compensation landscape in their industry, and also features reviews and ratings of companies from current and former employees.

TotalJobs

Another leading job search website in the UK, TotalJobs offers a wide range of job listings across various industries and sectors.

It uses advanced algorithms to match job seekers with relevant job opportunities based on their profiles, and provides extensive career advice, including tips on job searching, CV writing and interview preparation.

Again, TotalJobs features detailed profiles of companies, allowing users to research potential employers, and you can set up job alerts to receive notifications about new job postings.

Have you used any of these platforms before, or do you have any personal tips for job hunting? Share your experiences and advice in the comments section.