Join The Playhouse Children and Teens Art Festival now!

Why not swap the screen for the stage this summer with The Playhouse Children and Teens Art Festival?

With nearly all age groups now sold out, the festival will get kids active and creative with massive list of industry leaders, artists and facilitators.

Pictured getting creative at a previous Playhouse Children and Teens Art Festival.

Sponsored by Partridge Peartree Promotions and Northern Ireland Housing Executive, the festival celebrates its 27th year this year, and will kick off on Monday, July 22. Children will enjoy workshops in Drama, Visual Arts, Dance, Music, Photography, Comic Book Art, Graffiti and Circus culminating in a theatre showcase on Friday, August 2.

Visual artists Geraldine Tomlin and Daniel Roddy, photographer Sinead Crumlish, comedian and comic book artist Peter E Davidson, dancer Victoria Harrison, early years music & movement facilitator Bernie Doherty, Graffiti arts company UV Arts and the North-West’s leading circus & street theatre company In Your Space will deliver a of physical performance, visual and mural art, comics and clowning for the festival.

“Only a handful of spaces remain for children aged nine to 12, and teenagers aged 13-16, with all other age groups sold out” Festival co-ordinator Fiona McLaughlin said. “We just love encouraging young talent to swap their phones for paintbrushes and their TVs for stage lights, getting creative alongside the very best artists our city has to offer!”

Limited places available. Contact The Playhouse Box Office on (028) 71268027 to book or visit www.derryplayhouse.co.uk for more information.