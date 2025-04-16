Jollyes pet stores in Derry and elsewhere stop selling small animals
Rabbits, guinea pigs and birds are no longer on sale in any of its 16 stores across the north, including at Jollyes’ Derry store on Buncrana Road.
The decision to stop selling small animals has been welcomed by animal wellbeing advocacy group, Carrott Cottage Rabbit Rescue.
The move, which has involved the phased removal of all live rabbits, guinea pigs and birds has been completed over a 12-month period.
The co-founders of Carrot Cottage Rabbit Rescue said the decision to end small animal sales is a ‘massive step in the right direction’.
Daisy and Chris Barratt said: “We want to say a massive thank you to Jollyes from us and other animal rescue centres across the UK for the decision to stop selling live animals across its stores.
“It makes a real difference for rescue centres like ours, who are working so hard to ensure small animals go to the right home and are cared for in a responsible and committed way throughout their lives.”
And with the creation of significant space in stores, Jollyes has been able to grow its raw frozen food ranges to meet accelerating demand from customers.
Beginning in Northern Ireland where Jollyes is the market leader, the company has now rolled out extended freezer sections selling raw dog food across the rest of the UK with 90 stores now able to offer customers the full range.
‘The Raw Store’ at Jollyes stocks brands such as Nature’s Menu, Naked Dog and Durham as well as Jollyes’ own ‘Lifestage’ and its new value ‘Raw & Simple’ range.
Jollyes chief executive officer Joe Wykes said: “We know the sale of live animals at pet stores has provoked a strong reaction from many over the years. And of course, we know how much our colleagues loved to look after them.
“But while we will, of course, continue to sell everything a responsible rabbit, guinea pig or bird owner needs for their pets, their removal from our stores has opened up an opportunity for us to expand the frozen raw category that’s significantly growing in popularity amongst dog owners.”
