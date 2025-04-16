Jollyes pet stores in Derry and elsewhere stop selling small animals

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Jollyes has removed small animals from stores in Derry and elsewhere to make way for an expanded raw frozen food range, the company has confirmed.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rabbits, guinea pigs and birds are no longer on sale in any of its 16 stores across the north, including at Jollyes’ Derry store on Buncrana Road.

The decision to stop selling small animals has been welcomed by animal wellbeing advocacy group, Carrott Cottage Rabbit Rescue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The move, which has involved the phased removal of all live rabbits, guinea pigs and birds has been completed over a 12-month period.

Jollyes' Derry store.

The co-founders of Carrot Cottage Rabbit Rescue said the decision to end small animal sales is a ‘massive step in the right direction’.

Daisy and Chris Barratt said: “We want to say a massive thank you to Jollyes from us and other animal rescue centres across the UK for the decision to stop selling live animals across its stores.

“It makes a real difference for rescue centres like ours, who are working so hard to ensure small animals go to the right home and are cared for in a responsible and committed way throughout their lives.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And with the creation of significant space in stores, Jollyes has been able to grow its raw frozen food ranges to meet accelerating demand from customers.

Jollyes' raw food expansion at the Derry store.

Beginning in Northern Ireland where Jollyes is the market leader, the company has now rolled out extended freezer sections selling raw dog food across the rest of the UK with 90 stores now able to offer customers the full range.

‘The Raw Store’ at Jollyes stocks brands such as Nature’s Menu, Naked Dog and Durham as well as Jollyes’ own ‘Lifestage’ and its new value ‘Raw & Simple’ range.

Jollyes chief executive officer Joe Wykes said: “We know the sale of live animals at pet stores has provoked a strong reaction from many over the years. And of course, we know how much our colleagues loved to look after them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But while we will, of course, continue to sell everything a responsible rabbit, guinea pig or bird owner needs for their pets, their removal from our stores has opened up an opportunity for us to expand the frozen raw category that’s significantly growing in popularity amongst dog owners.”