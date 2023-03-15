A total of 8.64 acres of land on the tiny peninsula which famously played a role in the O’Doherty rebellion and the Siege of Derry were placed on the market last summer.

According to the property agent Armstrong Gordon the lands to the North of numbers 66, 74a and 88 on the Culmore Point Road have not yet been sold.

“The lands have a mix on zonings and extend in total to approximately 8.64 acres most of which is situated within the development limit. The lands include sports land, beach, forest, fields and on old historic fort site. There are a number of buildings currently on the land which are used as a tea hut and storage as well as a static caravan,” the agent stated.

Culmore Point, Derry. (Google Earth)