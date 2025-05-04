Last chance to nominate that special someone in Derry Journal People of the Year Awards 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Time is running out to nominate that special someone for the Derry Journal People of the Year Awards 2025.

Nominations for the Derry Journal / Bet McLean People of the Year awards 2025 close at non on Bank Holiday Monday, May 5.

The awards, which originated with the late, great Derry man Martin McCrossan, provide an opportunity to recognise all the fantastic work and achievements of local people from right across the north west.

There are 14 categories this year in the eleventh edition of the awards are being sponsored by many local businesses and organisations, and we’d like to thank them for supporting our awards and local people.

Mayor Lilian Seenoi Barr pictured with winners of the 2024 Derry Journal BetMcLean People Awards. Photo: George Sweeney

The awards ceremony will take place on Thursday, June 12.

The categories and sponsors to date are: Arts/Culture Icon Award - Sponsored by Alchemy, Business Person of the Year - Sponsored by Calor Direct, Carer of the Year - Sponsored by Specsavers, Inspirational Educator of the Year - Sponsored by Ulster University, Inspirational Young Person of the Year - Sponsored by City of Derry Airport, Sports Volunteer of the Year, Sportsperson of the Year - Sponsored by Bet McLean (also headline sponsor), Lifetime Achievement Award - Sponsored by Derry City & Strabane District Council, Volunteer of the Year, Charity Worker of the Year, Community Champion Award, Fundraiser of the Year, Outstanding Bravery Award and the Spirit of Inishowen Award.

Derry Journal Editor Brendan McDaid said: “The Derry Journal People of the Year awards are about celebrating local people and recognising the fantastic talent, achievements and the wealth of good work and kind deeds that so often go unrecognised across the north west."