Leveraging the July boost for yearlong growth - View from the Foyle

July has always been a highlight of the year for Derry and in 2025, the energy and opportunity in our city are particularly strong. With the Foyle Cup this week and the aftereffects of The Open still being felt, we’ve seen a significant uptick in visitors passing through the North West. Hotels are at capacity, restaurants are buzzing, and our cultural venues are welcoming both locals and newcomers eager to explore what makes Derry special.

While we won’t know the full picture for quite some time, we do know The Open brought with it 278,000 visitors and the Foyle Cup over 900 teams to the North West. This surge in tourism isn’t just good news for hospitality – it’s a springboard for longer-term growth. Visitors arriving for these events, or simply to enjoy our historic walls and vibrant food scene are encountering a city that is confident, creative, and open for business. Our challenge now is to convert that summer momentum into sustainable economic opportunity.

We’re encouraging Chamber members to think beyond the busy season and find ways to turn short-term visitors into long-term supporters. Could you invite guests to join your mailing list, offer a return-visit discount, or highlight other locally owned businesses they might enjoy? Encouraging happy customers to leave a positive review online can also go a long way in attracting future visitors. Even a simple digital campaign aimed at recent guests can help keep your business top of mind. Small actions like these can build lasting connections and strengthen our local economy well beyond the tourist season.

July is also the perfect time to showcase what Derry has to offer investors, students, and remote workers. The new transport connections, our thriving digital and creative sectors, and the quality of life in the region all deserve to be part of that wider conversation.

Andrew Fleming, President, Londonderry Chamber of Commerce.

The Chamber will continue to work with local councils, Tourism NI, and cross-border partners to amplify our message: that Derry is not only a fantastic place to visit, but a smart place to invest, live, and grow. The excitement of The Open, the Foyle Cup and other major events puts us on the map – it’s up to all of us on the ground to make sure we stay there.