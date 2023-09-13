Lifestyle retailer Carraig Donn to open first Donegal store in Buncrana

Watch more videos on Shots!

Contracts have been signed in recent days and the store is set to open on October 20.

A spokesperson told the Journal that recruitment is underway for a range of positions from Store Manager through to Part-Time Sales Assistants.

Carraig Donn is Ireland’s largest independently owned lifestyle retailer with 42 stores across Ireland and an online platform at carraigdonn.com.

Carraig Donn will open in Buncrana in October.

With an even spread throughout the country and presence in over 20 counties across Ireland a representative said ‘a suitable opportunity never arose in Donegal for Carraig Donn before now.’

"We’ve been asked for years when is Carraig Donn coming to Donegal? We are thrilled to finally have this opportunity and we simply cannot wait!”

Carraig Donn will open at the long established Topline Department Store in the heart of Buncrana which traded until late 2022. The retail unit is over 12,000 square feet and will be an anchor store in the town. The retail chain is excited by the prospect and know from their online business they have a strong customer base across the county of Donegal.

Carraig Donn is a lifestyle retailer with extensive offerings in Ladies Fashion, Jewellery, Accessories, Lingerie, Gifts, Homewares and Irish Brands. Established in 1965, Carraig Donn is uniquely Irish with a modern footprint and with almost 60 years of retail under their belt.

The store will be located at the former Topline Fashions building.

Carraig Donn credit their success to their loyal customers. Their expert buying teams are inspired by great designs and fresh thinking. Working tirelessly to deliver product that not only meets but exceeds the customers expectation, while always focusing on the latest emerging trends. They showcase quality products, at affordable prices, through their collection of exclusive brands. International fashion labels such as Pala D’oro, J’aime la Vie, Rowen Avenue and Knight & Day Jewellery are seen alongside designer brands such as Pilgrim and Newbridge Silverware.

They added that customers across the North West are in for a treat with the planned Home and Gift floor. The department will showcase exclusive labels of Rosa Belle, CD Dwell, Heritage alongside Irish brands Max Benjamin, Galway Crystal and more. There will be an extensive Home Furnishing and Home Accessories Department which will house an eclectic collection of occasional furniture, wall art and Lighting. Furthermore customers can look forward to a ‘WOW Christmas Shop for the official opening which will be an emporium of all things Winter Wonderland with lavish home décor for the season ahead’.

Carraig Donn said customers of Donegal and Derry will enjoy regular ‘newness’ at the new location with deliveries of new styles arriving multiple times a week in all departments.

