Local businesses needed to sponsor Derry Rose Aine

Aine, who works in Eurospar, is expected to look her best with a different outfit for each occasion but has to pay for them all herself.

Other Roses, like the Galway Rose, are heavily sponsored by local businesses so the contestants in those regions aren’t paying as much as their competitors.

In an effort to change this, Aine is asking for local businesses to sponsor her in any way they can and they will, in return, be advertised to the world during the competition.

Derry Rose Aine Morrison. Aine is asking for sponsorship from local businesses to help with outfits for the Rose of Tralee competition.

Aine said: “We have a ten day tour before we actually get to Tralee and we need two outfits a day for this. Other Roses have those all lined up for them so we’re trying to get Derry businesses involved. The competition and the run up to it are heavily featured in the media so it would be great to showcase the great local businesses Derry has to offer.

“My family has always watched and loved the Rose of Tralee. It’s always on at the end of the summer so I always remember playing in the street and my mammy shouting to us that it was on. We used to pick our favourite by who had the nicest dress!

“I applied in 2020 and, of course, that year it was cancelled. I had just finished my postgrad when the applications opened for this year and it seemed like the perfect time to do it. So I applied and didn’t tell anyone until I got through to the Derry selection.”

Aine said she had ‘what I can only describe as an out of body experience when they called my name’. “The person beside me was pushing me and my mammy was shouting ‘Oh my God’! It was so exciting! People say often that this is a dream come true but it really is. I have always watched it thinking ‘I want to be one of those girls’ and now I am going to be one of those girls. It’s just amazing and I’m so buzzing for it.

Aine with Hannah Vail of Han Clothing, who donated a sun hat.

“I don’t care if I win or lose, I’m just so happy to be known as the Derry Rose. I’m going to throw my self at every opportunity and have a brilliant time, that’s all I can do.

“I’m so proud to represent Derry, I love this city so much. The generosity of the businesses so far has just shown how amazing the Derry people are. The people just make it.

“Now, we’re looking for jewellery and anything else that would showcase to the world how brilliant Derry is.”

Any businesses who would like to get involved can message Aine Morrison on Facebook.

Aine with a representitive from Tokyo Boutique, who sponsored the dress for Aine's TV appearance for the Rose of Tralee. Aine also rented a ball gown from the Boutique.

Derry Rose Aine Morrison at Houstons, who donated shoes for the competiton.

Aine with a representitive from Kevin Finan Opticians, who donated a pair of sunglasses.