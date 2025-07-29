Local SuperValu and Centra stores make it to the finals of prestigious Retail Industry Awards

Four local SuperValu and Centra stores have earned national recognition, securing shortlists in seven categories at the highly esteemed 2025 UK Retail Industry Awards. Celebrating three decades of excellence in grocery retail, this event is widely regarded as the ‘Oscars’ of the sector.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Moran’s SuperValu in Ballykelly has earned a coveted spot in the Independent Retailer of the Year category (3,001 – 6,000 sq ft) while the family, which has a long and successful history of convenience food retailing in the North West, has also received a shortlist in the Food to Go Retailer of the Year category (over 3,001 sq ft) for its busy Centra store on Strand Road in Derry~Londonderry.

Kavanagh’s Centra Waterloo Place in the city, which was recently honoured with the Centra Store of the Year award for the fourth time by Musgrave NI, has earned a place in the finals of the Food to Go Retailer of the Year in the smaller size store category (under 3,000 sq ft).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They’ll be facing competition in the same category from Bradley’s Centra in Maghera, which was inducted into the High Street Heroes Hall of Fame earlier this month. Bradley’s Centra is also vying for three additional awards: Best Use of Technology, Drinks Retailer of the Year, and Forecourt Retailer of the Year.

One of four shortlists for Bradley's Centra Maghera

David Higgins, Retail Sales Director at Musgrave NI added: “Congratulations to the teams behind each of these stores for reaching the finals of such prestigious awards. Their well-earned shortlistings are a true reflection of the dedication and passion they bring to modern convenience retailing – delivering excellent service, exceptional quality and range, and the best value to their customers every day. Wishing all the teams the best of luck for the awards in September.”

Rewarding excellence and outstanding achievement across a broad range of categories, while recognising independent retailers alongside the large supermarket groups, the Retail Industry Awards will take place in London on September 30.

The Centra brand has also been shortlisted in the Symbol/Franchise Group of the Year category while sister brand SuperValu NI is a finalist in the Community Retailer of the Year group. Musgrave NI, which owns the brands and operates 43 company owned SuperValu and Centra stores, has also achieved finalist status in the Convenience Retailer of the Year category.

The full shortlists for SuperValu and Centra are:

Moran's Centra Strand Road has been shortlisted in the Food to Go Retailer of the Year category

Symbol Group of the Year – Centra NI

Community Retailer of the Year – SuperValu NI

Convenience Retailer of the Year – Musgrave Retail Stores NI

Independent categories:

Best Use of Technology

Bradley’s Centra, Maghera

Drinks Retailer of the Year

Bradley’s Centra, Maghera

Conway’s Centra Dunman, Cookstown

Food to Go Retailer of the Year

Bradley’s Centra Maghera (under 3,000 sq ft)

Kavanagh’s Centra Waterloo Place (under 3,000 sq ft)

Conway’s Centra Dunman, Cookstown (over 3,000 sq ft)

Moran’s Centra Strand Road (over 3,000 sq ft)

Forecourt Retailer of the Year

Bradley’s Centra, Maghera (under 3,000 sq ft)

Conway’s Centra Dunman, Cookstown (over 3,000 sq ft)

Independent Retailer of the Year

McPolin’s Centra, Annaclone (up to 1,500 sq ft)

Moran’s SuperValu, Ballykelly (3,001 – 6,000 sq ft)

Company Owned categories:

Forecourt Retailer of the Year

Centra Prince Andrew Way

Store Team of the Year

SuperValu Lurgan