Derry has been confirmed as one of four Heathrow routes chosen for increased frequency and new flight times, with the others being Isle of Man and Shetland and the Orkney Islands in Scotland.

Among the changes the airline has announced is a third Sunday flight to City of Derry and improved flight times on its City of Derry service.

Loganair said the improved timetable for Sundays to and from Derry was “an increase to keep pace with demand”.

A Loganair plane taking off at City of Derry airport. (Martin McKeown / Loganair)

A spokesperson said: “Customers travelling from Derry will also enjoy more flexibility with the afternoon service departing at lunchtime, arriving in Heathrow shortly thereafter and opening up a far broader range of connections to British Airways worldwide flights and those of Loganair’s other airline partners.”

In the evening, the Heathrow-bound service will now depart City of Derry 40 minutes earlier at 5.30pm and the final flight of the day from Heathrow will also leave at 7.45pm to arrive in City of Derry at 9.10pm, some 35 minutes earlier than at present.

The announcement comes just days afyer Economy Minister Conor Murphy announced funding to protect the continuation of the flights from the City of Derry Airport (CoDA) to London Heathrow.

Luke Lovegrove, Loganair’s Chief Commercial Officer said: “Our routes to Heathrow have gone from strength to strength since we started our services from T2 last April and, with both the Elizabeth Line and Heathrow Express rapid connections linking Heathrow with central London, the improvements to flight times assure a full working day in London.

Representatives from Loganair and City of Derry Airport pictured previously at City of Derry Airport.

“We continue to fly to and from some of the most remote destinations in the country, and this summer will provide unrivalled regional connectivity for these areas, led by customer demand.”

Alyson Playford, Aviation Director, Heathrow said: “It is fantastic to see Loganair expand their services at Heathrow, connecting some of the most remote parts of the country to the UK’s hub airport.

“Our longstanding commitment to domestic connectivity ensures the whole country can access the world’s economy through our network of more than 200 destinations. We look forward to welcoming even more Loganair passengers at Heathrow this summer.”

All Loganair fares include checked baggage allowance and, on flights of over 45 minutes scheduled time on Embraer and ATR aircraft, complimentary in-flight refreshments.