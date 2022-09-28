Loganair urges Derry bids for £20k GreenSkies fund to offset carbon

Loganair is attempting to offset its carbon footprint.

It is part of the airline's attempt to reach net-zero by 2040.

The money is being made available to support renewable energy projects in some of Loganair’s wider areas of operation including Derry, Southampton, Newcastle and the Isle of Man.

Luke Lovegrove, chief commercial officer at Loganair, said: “Following the distribution of the GreenSkies grants earlier this year, we have seen fantastic progress amongst the projects that received funding.

“As we continue to drive forward our GreenSkies programme to offset carbon emissions and develop future flight technologies, we also want to encourage and support like-minded organisations in communities we serve, in our shared aim for a greener future”

“We are thrilled that we have been able to support the efforts of organisations across Scotland and can now take this a step further with additional money that helps those across other parts of the country as they also tackle carbon emissions.”

Loganair’s GreenSkies programme was launched in July 2021 with the introduction of a small mandatory carbon offsetting charge levied on all flights, with the money invested in accredited offsetting schemes.

The airline is involved in a wide range of additional initiatives to manage and mitigate the environmental impact of flying and is the only UK regional carrier participating in the UK Government’s 'Jet Zero Council' initiative to de-carbonise air travel.