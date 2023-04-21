News you can trust since 1772
Loganair welcomes Government approval for new Derry to Heathrow route

The UK Department for Transport has confirmed Loganair’s plans to move Public Service Obligation (PSO) air services from City of Derry into Heathrow.

By Kevin Mullan
Published 21st Apr 2023, 11:42 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Apr 2023, 11:43 BST

Approval has now been received from the Secretary of State for Transport, affirming the move of the City of Derry service into Heathrow’s Terminal 2 from Saturday, May 6.

This will be the first ever link between Derry and Heathrow.

Jonathan Hinkles, Loganair’s Chief Executive, said: “This is a milestone moment for Loganair - and indeed for regional connectivity.

A Loganair jet.A Loganair jet.
A Loganair jet.
“With approval from the Department for Transport and opening of worldwide connections for booking with British Airways, we’re now all set for this move to Heathrow.

"It will be revolutionary for connectivity for Derry.”

A new link between Dundee and Heathrow has also been confirmed.

Aviation Minister Baroness Vere said: “By approving the move to Heathrow, we’re boosting local economies in Derry/Londonderry and Dundee, and passengers will enjoy more onward connections.”

