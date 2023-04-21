Approval has now been received from the Secretary of State for Transport, affirming the move of the City of Derry service into Heathrow’s Terminal 2 from Saturday, May 6.

This will be the first ever link between Derry and Heathrow.

Jonathan Hinkles, Loganair’s Chief Executive, said: “This is a milestone moment for Loganair - and indeed for regional connectivity.

A Loganair jet.

“With approval from the Department for Transport and opening of worldwide connections for booking with British Airways, we’re now all set for this move to Heathrow.

"It will be revolutionary for connectivity for Derry.”

A new link between Dundee and Heathrow has also been confirmed.