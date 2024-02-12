News you can trust since 1772

Longfield Inn set to be converted into housing if plans approved

The Longfield Inn looks set to be converted into housing under fresh plans lodged with Derry City and Strabane District Council.
By Kevin Mullan
Published 12th Feb 2024, 11:32 GMT
Updated 12th Feb 2024, 11:32 GMT
An application has been submitted to convert the vacant property, that was previously used as a public house, into four residential dwellings.

The former pub is located on the Longfield Road in Eglinton off the old A2 Clooney Road.

The proposals have been newly-lodged with Derry City and Strabane District Council and will ultimately be considered by the council Planning Committee.

