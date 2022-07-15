Look at the amazing set up for the LegenDerry Street Food Festival

The festival has a live DJ, and with a beautiful view of the Clipper Boats on the Foyle from your picnic bench, what more could you ask for?
Vendors include Doherty’s; Fairley’s Flavours; Foyle Bubble Waffle; La Tia Juana; Lo & Slo; Nonnas; Offing Coffee; Silver Bean. Watch the world go by at one of the pop-up bars where you can sample a selection of the finest craft beers and exclusive cocktails using local spirits from The Walled City Brewery, Rough Bros, and Wild Atlantic Distillery.
For more info go to www.legenderryfood.com/events.