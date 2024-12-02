Lynch’s supermarkets in Derry raise over £12,000 for children’s cancer charity

The teams from the Lynch family’s four EUROSPAR stores throughout Derry and Mid Ulster held Community Coffee Mornings for their shoppers in September, collectively raising over £12,558 for Cancer Fund for Children.

The event, which was supported by Barista Bar Coffee and Kingsmill, kicked off September’s Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, welcoming shoppers to enjoy coffee, tea and sweet treats for a donation towards the charity.

While Cancer Fund for Children fundraise all year round, a special focus is placed on Childhood Cancer Awareness Month which is when the charity focuses on raising awareness of the impact of childhood cancer on young people and families.

Lynch’s supermarkets engaged with shoppers throughout the appeal with various activities at its stores in Skeoge, Trench Road, Greysteel and Draperstown, with all staff going the extra mile to the coffee mornings, including a £100 voucher giveaway for one lucky shopper.

(L-R) James Kelly from EUROSPAR Trench Road, Denise Ferguson from EUROSPAR Skeoge, Emma Bannon Partnership and Philanthropy Executive at Cancer Fund for Children, Alastair Connor, Regional Manager, John Bradley from EUROSPAR Draperstown and Hannah McDowell from EUROSPAR Greysteel. (Photo: Lorcan Doherty)

Conor Lynch, store owner, said: “We are so proud of the effort and dedication our stores have put into hosting these coffee mornings for their local communities. We’re thrilled with the amazing total they have raised and wish to thank all our shoppers for their support.”

Emma Bannon, Partnership and Philanthropy Executive at Cancer Fund for Children, added: “Each year we are completely blown away by the incredible efforts of Lynch’s EUROSPAR stores who go above and beyond to create a coffee morning that is full of fun and community.

"The funds raised this year will make such a positive impact in the lives of children and young people impacted by cancer, allowing us to provide vital support when they need it most.”