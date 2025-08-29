Set on 5.9 acres of secluded woodlands and gardens in Rathmullan, Fort Royal was originally constructed in 1805 by Charles Rae, a British navy officer.

The hotel extends to approximately 10,118 square feet, features 14 bedrooms and five reception rooms, and is in good condition, according to the estate agency Savills.

There is direct access to Rathmullan beach at its northern end from the buildings while Kinnegar beach is also within easy walking distance.

A two-storey building adjacent to the main hotel is being included with the sale.

Savills, states: “It presently comprises three independent residential units with multi-function accommodation. They are in different stages of repair but have the potential to be a superb addition to the main property in the form of guest or staff accommodation.”

1 . Fort Royal 32.jpg A stunning Donegal hotel situated on Lough Swilly and boasting magnificent views of Inishowen and Inch Island is on the market guiding at €1,600,000. Photo: Savills/Franklins Photo Sales

2 . Fort Royal 5.jpg A stunning Donegal hotel situated on Lough Swilly and boasting magnificent views of Inishowen and Inch Island is on the market guiding at €1,600,000. Photo: Savills/Franklins Photo Sales

3 . Fort Royal 1.jpg A stunning Donegal hotel situated on Lough Swilly and boasting magnificent views of Inishowen and Inch Island is on the market guiding at €1,600,000. Photo: Savills/Franklins Photo Sales

4 . Fort Royal 11.jpg A stunning Donegal hotel situated on Lough Swilly and boasting magnificent views of Inishowen and Inch Island is on the market guiding at €1,600,000. Photo: Savills/Franklins Photo Sales