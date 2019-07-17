Major Derry - Strabane road upgrade in Waterside to begin

A £300,000 resurfacing and reconstruction scheme will begin on the A5 Victoria Road in Derry on Sunday, July 28.

The Department for Infrastructure has said that the works, which stretch between Newbuildings and Magheramason, will greatly improve the strength and surface quality of the carriageway.

The A5 at Newbuildings. (Google Earth)

To facilitate the resurfacing and to help minimise disruption to the travelling public, the work will be carried out under overnight road closures for two weeks from 7.00pm on Sunday 28 July 2019 until 7.00am on Saturday 10 August 2019. The road will remain open to traffic during the day.

During the road closures countrybound (southbound) traffic will be diverted via the Duncastle Road, Berryhill Road and Woodend Road.

Citybound (Northbound) traffic will be diverted via the A38 Lifford Road at Strabane, Letterkenny Road, Clonleigh Road, St. Johnston’s/Carrigans Road, A40 Mullenan Road, A40 Letterkenny Road and A40 Foyle Road.

A DfI spokesperson said: “Whilst the Department has carefully planned these road works and associated traffic arrangements to minimise disruption, road users should expect delays and allow additional time when planning any journey.”

Completion of the work by 10 August is subject to favourable weather conditions, however, the Department will keep the public informed of any change.

For more information about this and other improvement schemes visit: www.TrafficwatchNI.com.