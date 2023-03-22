The clocks go forward at 1am on Sunday morning. This means we will lose one hour as 1am becomes 2am.

The period when the clocks are one hour ahead is called Irish Summer Time (IST) or British Summer Time (BST) and it means there will be more daylight in the evenings and less in the mornings in what is sometimes called Daylight Saving Time.

This year the clocks will go back two days before before Hallowe’en at 2am on October 29. When the clocks go back, this is known as Greenwich Mean Time (GMT).

THe Guildhall in Derry. (Brendan McDaid)