Mary Lou McDonald discusses need for ‘balanced regional development’ with Derry Chamber of Commerce

Selina Horshi, Andrew Fleming, Anna Doherty (all Derry Chamber); Conor Murphy MLA, Minister for the Economy; Mary Lou McDonald TD, President, Sinn Féin; Greg McCann, President, Derry Chamber; Ciara Ferguson, Sandra Duffy, Aidan O'Kane, and Steven Lindsey (all Derry Chamber)

Ms. McDonald was in the North West to meet with the Derry Chamber and a number of its members to discuss the challenges for business in the North West.

She was joined by her party colleague, the Minister for the Economy Conor Murphy.

Over lunch at the Derry Chamber offices on Bishop Street, issues discussed included the management of balanced regional development through agencies such as Invest NI and IDA Ireland.

Mr. McCann said: “The Derry Chamber was very happy to host Sinn Féin President and Leader of the Opposition in Dáil Éireann Mary Lou McDonald as she visited the North West this afternoon. The meeting builds on the positive encounters we have had with her party colleague, Minister Conor Murphy, since the re-establishment of power sharing.

“Cross-border dialogue and commerce is important in every region of Northern Ireland but is acutely so in Derry. With so much attention being placed on regional balance within the economy, it is only right that the North West embraces the development that is needed in Derry, Strabane, Donegal and the wider NW region if we want to unlock its full potential.”

The need for further investment in travel infrastructure to promote connectivity to the North West through roads, rail, and City of Derry Airport plus the growth of Ulster University were also discussed, along with cross-border working conditions, including the need for cross-border alignment on worker taxation, a pressing challenge in the North West.

“I am pleased to have had the opportunity to meet with Deputy McDonald today. It evidences that she and her party take seriously the need for development in the North West. Derry Chamber welcome the opportunity to engage further with any party as we send out the message that the North West is open for business,” said Mr. McCann.