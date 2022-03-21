McElhinney's unveils new 'See Me' window display to mark World Down Syndrome Day
McElhinney's has unveiled a new shop window display to mark this World Down Syndrome Day.
The popular department store in Ballybofey has paid a touching tribute to the local Down syndrome community by shining a light on children with Down syndrome from Donegal and the surrounding areas with a collection of portrait imagery.
As part of the McElhinney's ‘See Me’ campaign, portraits of young children and teenagers with Down syndrome has been unveiled on the store’s front window displays, which face out onto Main Street, Ballybofey.
The number 21 is important in the campaign as it symbolises the number of chromosomes found in people with Down Syndrome and the date on which World Down Syndrome Day is celebrated, with a special emphasis on ‘one more chromosome to love’.
In conjunction with the ‘See Me’ campaign, McElhinney's has announced their new charity partnership with Donegal Down Syndrome Association.
Donegal Down Syndrome Association is one of 25 branches of Down Syndrome Ireland. The charity provides ‘all-through-life’ support for people with Down syndrome and their families throughout the country.
Down Syndrome Ireland offers support through access to specialists in health, speech and language therapy, early development, education and adult education to help enhance the lives of thousands of children and adults with Down syndrome.