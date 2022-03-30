Mica not affecting homes in the north, says housing minister Deirdre Hargey

She was asked by the SDLP candidate for Foyle Sinéad McLaughlin for her 'asessment of the scale and effectiveness of surveys and inspections of homes in Northern Ireland to determine if they are affected by mica degradation'.

The minister replied: "No issues have been reported to my Department regarding mica mineral issues within the social housing sector."

Across the border in Donegal thousands of homes have been affected by pattern-cracking caused by the presence of muscovite mica in blocks used to build houses over the past number of decades.

A slogan of support for mica-affected families in Donegal at Free Derry corner.

But thus far this has not been reflected in Derry.

Back in 2017 a short desk top study conducted by Derry City and Strabane District Council building control officers identified that mica-affected blocks had been supplied to one social housing site in Derry.