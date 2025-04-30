Middleton brands potential loss of BT office as ‘worst kind of news for the city’

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Gary Middleton has said the potential closure of the Derry BT office with the loss of jobs this will entail is ‘the worst kind of news for the city.'

He was speaking as BT confirmed it was considering closing its Derry operation.

Mr. Middleton said: “At a time when we need to be investing more in jobs and opportunities in our city, this proposed loss of jobs will have a serious impact, on the employees and their families, as well as the local community.

"Moving these roles to India and also to Belfast is not a good idea, especially when we consider the economic challenges faced in the North West. We should be encouraging more jobs and investment to this area, rather than taking it away.

The BT building in Derry

"Londonderry needs these jobs to be retained, and I would call on my Executive colleagues to look at every avenue, to support the economic regeneration of the North West, and ensuring that the gap is closed rather than widened.”