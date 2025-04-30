Middleton brands potential loss of BT office as ‘worst kind of news for the city’

By Kevin Mullan
Published 30th Apr 2025, 16:07 BST
Updated 30th Apr 2025, 16:07 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Gary Middleton has said the potential closure of the Derry BT office with the loss of jobs this will entail is ‘the worst kind of news for the city.'

He was speaking as BT confirmed it was considering closing its Derry operation.

Mr. Middleton said: “At a time when we need to be investing more in jobs and opportunities in our city, this proposed loss of jobs will have a serious impact, on the employees and their families, as well as the local community.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Moving these roles to India and also to Belfast is not a good idea, especially when we consider the economic challenges faced in the North West. We should be encouraging more jobs and investment to this area, rather than taking it away.

The BT building in DerryThe BT building in Derry
The BT building in Derry

"Londonderry needs these jobs to be retained, and I would call on my Executive colleagues to look at every avenue, to support the economic regeneration of the North West, and ensuring that the gap is closed rather than widened.”

Related topics:Gary MiddletonDerryNorth WestIndiaBelfast

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice