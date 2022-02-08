Millennium Forum Access Programme returns

The award-winning Access Programme is part of the venue’s ongoing commitment to providing accessible entertainment for all its patrons.

The Millennium Forum is delighted to announce the welcome return of two of its key events in the theatres’ award-winning Access Programme for 2022. The popular Energy of Light discos and the Dementia Friendly Tea Dances will be presented in the Forum’s Studio Theatre as part of the venue’s ongoing commitment to providing accessible entertainment for all its patrons. Energy of Light discos are a monthly disco for adults who are experiencing limited physical, sensory and/or learning disability. Hosted in the Millennium Forum by DJ Oliver Brown (a young person himself living with disability), the Energy of Lights discos had been running for over a year pre-Covid and have helped many young people to interact socially in a safe and accessible environment. The next disco takes place on Friday February 11 from 8.30pm-10pm and will be a monthly event.

The Dementia Friendly Tea Dances bring together 60 participants and their carers to enjoy an afternoon of music and refreshments that will include dancing and entertainment from local singer, Dougie Breslin. The Tea Dances will be hosted monthly beginning on Thursday April 28 from 2pm-3.30pm.

Energy of Light discos in the Forum are returning this Friday

Lisa Heaney, Access Manager at the Millennium Forum, is thrilled to welcome the return of these events. She said,“The past two years have been extremely challenging for everyone and particularly those living with disabilities. It is more important than ever that we can continue with our award-winning events so that all our patrons can enjoy a safe and welcome return to activities that have brought so much fulfilment and joy to their lives.

”We are working incredibly hard to ensure that our venue is fully accessible to all our patrons and we fully recognise the importance of removing barriers for people living with disabilities. We couldn’t achieve this without the help of our Access sponsors and funding partners Specsavers, Diamond Corrugated, The Enkalon Foundation, Community Foundation for NI, The Honorable The Irish Society and AAA.”

Both the Energy of Light Disco and the Dementia Friendly Tea Dance events are free but booking is essential. Those wishing to attend are advised to book tickets by calling 028 71264455 or visit millenniumforum.co.uk