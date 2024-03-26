Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A number of lead cast roles including Aladdin, Princess Jasmine, The Genie, Wishy Washy, etc., are up for grabs at the auditions.

If it’s simply singing and dancing that’s your thing, then there are also a number of adult ‘General Ensemble’ parts to be won (age 17+). All roles require excellent singing, acting and dancing ability.​

Directed by Jonathan Burgess and produced by the Millennium Forum, Aladdin at the Forum is the only professional panto in the North West and boasts the best in local talent in the biggest show of the Autumn/Winter programme of events.​

Last year's panto was a major success at the Millennium Forum. (Photo: Martina McLaughlin)

David McLaughlin, Chief Executive of the Millennium Forum and show producer for the past twenty-one years, is encouraging everyone with a desire to perform to check out the auditions.​

“The Millennium Forum has developed a fabulous reputation for producing fantastic Christmas pantomimes that are fun for all the family.

"Last year, ‘Jack & The Beanstalk’ broke all box office records and performed to over 30,000 people, cementing our panto as the ‘must-see’ show of the festive period in the city and region.”​

