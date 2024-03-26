Millennium Forum to hold panto auditions in Derry

If you’ve ever fancied treading the boards in a professional theatrical production, then make your way to the Millennium Forum on Friday, April 12, (1pm-5pm) when the North West’s premier theatre will be holding auditions for another Christmas panto, ‘Aladdin’.
By jack tibbetts
Published 26th Mar 2024, 15:14 GMT
Updated 26th Mar 2024, 15:33 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A number of lead cast roles including Aladdin, Princess Jasmine, The Genie, Wishy Washy, etc., are up for grabs at the auditions.

If it’s simply singing and dancing that’s your thing, then there are also a number of adult ‘General Ensemble’ parts to be won (age 17+). All roles require excellent singing, acting and dancing ability.​

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Directed by Jonathan Burgess and produced by the Millennium Forum, Aladdin at the Forum is the only professional panto in the North West and boasts the best in local talent in the biggest show of the Autumn/Winter programme of events.​

Most Popular
Last year's panto was a major success at the Millennium Forum. (Photo: Martina McLaughlin)Last year's panto was a major success at the Millennium Forum. (Photo: Martina McLaughlin)
Last year's panto was a major success at the Millennium Forum. (Photo: Martina McLaughlin)

David McLaughlin, Chief Executive of the Millennium Forum and show producer for the past twenty-one years, is encouraging everyone with a desire to perform to check out the auditions.​

“The Millennium Forum has developed a fabulous reputation for producing fantastic Christmas pantomimes that are fun for all the family.

"Last year, ‘Jack & The Beanstalk’ broke all box office records and performed to over 30,000 people, cementing our panto as the ‘must-see’ show of the festive period in the city and region.”​

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Anyone interested should contact Lisa Lynch on 028 (048 from the Republic of Ireland) 71 272770 between 9.30am-4pm (Mon-Fri only) or email [email protected] to arrange an audition time. Please note: you must arrange an audition in advance.

Related topics:DerryNorth West