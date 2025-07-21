Minister Caoimhe Archibald joins Causeway Chamber and members for roundtable meeting

Causeway Chamber welcomed Department for the Economy Minister Caoimhe Archibald to the recently restored Chronicle Building, Coleraine on Wednesday, July 16 for a roundtable meeting with Chamber members and local stakeholders.

The discussion brought together representatives from a range of sectors to address key economic priorities for the Causeway Coast and Glens region, under the themes of Infrastructure, Skills, and Growth.

Infrastructure

The meeting highlighted the importance of strategic investment for regional balance, ensuring that the causeway coast receives equitable economic opportunities. Participants also stressed the value of tourism as a core economic driver, calling for continued investment in tourism infrastructure and marketing. Businesses voiced concern about the enforcement of the Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) with the potential impact of deterring visitors across the border.

Members of Causeway Chamber meets with Minister Archibald

Skills

The roundtable included a focused discussion on current and future skills needs across the region. Attendees raised the importance of inclusive education and training pathways, referencing the Apprenticeship Inclusion Challenge Fund as a valuable initiative in improving access for underrepresented groups. The group also discussed the proposed Good Jobs Bill, with members expressing interest in how it might support the creation of secure, high-quality employment in the local economy.

Growth

Participants explored opportunities for local economic expansion through emerging strategies such as the proposed Local Economic Partnership and the Coleraine Future Town Fund. These initiatives are seen as key to unlocking investment, fostering innovation, and supporting sustainable regional growth.

Speaking after the event, Minister Archibald said: “The Chamber’s priorities of infrastructure, skills and growth are well aligned with both my Economic Vision, and the Programme for Government. Infrastructure and skills are key enablers for our economy. They help to improve our productivity, support regional balance, and support us to innovate.”

Causeway Chamber President James Kilgore added: "We are pleased to have had this opportunity to speak directly with the Minister and highlight the pressing issues and opportunities for the Causeway region. Our members are committed to working collaboratively to shape a thriving and inclusive local economy."

The Chamber extends its thanks to all participants and looks forward to ongoing dialogue with the Department for the Economy to drive forward meaningful regional development.