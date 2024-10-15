Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Labour says the weight loss jabs will boost employment and relieve pressure on the NHS 💉

The Health Secretary has suggested offering weight loss injections to the unemployed to help them return to work

Rising obesity rates also place a significant strain on the NHS, costing around £11 billion annually

A five-year study will assess Mounjaro's impact on weight loss, diabetes prevention, and its effects on NHS usage and work-related issues

Nearly 250,000 people may receive Mounjaro over three years, prioritising those who would benefit most clinically

Health Secretary Wes Streeting has suggested offering weight loss injections to unemployed people as a means to help them return to work, noting that increasing obesity rates are placing a strain on the NHS.

The latest weight loss medications, like Mounjaro, could be provided to help individuals re-enter the workforce and reduce healthcare costs, Streeting said.

His proposal, outlined in an op-ed for The Telegraph, coincides with the Government's announcement of a £279 million investment from Lilly, the world’s largest pharmaceutical company.

But what exactly do the plans entail, who could be eligible for the jabs, and what has been said about the proposals? Here is everything you need to know about it.

What has been said?

Writing in The Telegraph, the Health Secretary said: “Our widening waistbands are also placing a significant burden on our health service, costing the NHS £11 billion a year – even more than smoking. And it’s holding back our economy.

“Illness caused by obesity causes people to take an extra four sick days a year on average, while many others are forced out of work altogether.”

The Prime Minister has said new weight-loss jabs could help boost the economy in Britain by getting people “back into work”, and that the anti-obesity medication could also help ease pressure on the NHS.

Sir Keir Starmer told BBC Breakfast: “I think these drugs could be very important for our economy and for health. This drug will be very helpful to people who want to lose weight, need to lose weight, very important for the economy so people can get back into work.

“Very important for the NHS because, as I’ve said time and again, yes, we need more money for our NHS, but we’ve got to think differently. We’ve got to reduce the pressure on the NHS. So this will help in all of those areas.”

What are the proposals?

As mentioned, Streeting’s proposal coincides with the Government's announcement of a £279 million investment from the world’s largest pharmaceutical company - on the day the Prime Minister hosted an international investment summit.

As part of the plans, researchers will examine the “real-world effectiveness” of anti-obesity treatment Mounjaro, also known as tirzepatide, over a five-year period.

A study by Health Innovation Manchester and Lilly will examine the drug’s impact on weight loss, diabetes prevention, the prevention of obesity-related complications, and the impact on NHS use.

The research will also assess whether the drug will reduce worklessness and whether it has any impact on cutting sick days among employed people.

Experts said the results of the trial, which will take place in Greater Manchester, will “potentially inform the UK’s care-pathway approach to the treatment of obesity”.

The Health Secretary added: “The long-term benefits of these drugs could be monumental in our approach to tackling obesity. For many people, these weight-loss jabs will be life-changing, help them get back to work, and ease the demands on our NHS.”

Who will be eligible for the jab?

Nearly a quarter-of-a-million people are expected to receive the Mounjaro jab over the next three years. NHS officials have suggested that the roll-out of the drug across England will need to be staggered due to anticipated high levels of demand.

NHS leaders have proposed that people who will get the “greatest clinical benefit” should be first in line for the drug, which is to be offered with a “wraparound package” including diet and exercise support.

Streeting insisted individuals will need to remain responsible for taking “healthy living more seriously”, as the “NHS can’t be expected to always pick up the tab for unhealthy lifestyles”.

What is Mounjaro?

Mounjaro, manufactured by Lilly, has been hailed as the “King Kong” of weight-loss jabs after a previous study found people taking the drug, along with support to make changes to exercise and diet, lost an average of 21% of their bodyweight over a 36-week period.

The drug is a glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) agonist, a family of medications that help manage blood sugar and are used to treat type 2 diabetes and obesity.

Other GLP-1 agonists include semaglutide – sold under the brand names Wegovy, Ozempic and Rybelsus.

While Mounjaro has shown effectiveness in weight loss, like other GLP-1 agonists, it may cause side effects such as gastrointestinal issues, nausea, and rare, severe conditions like pancreatitis.

