Moville’s ‘Donegal Hearing’ bought by 'Blackberry Hearing'

Donegal Hearing, a family-owned business located in Moville, Donegal has been bought by Blackberry Hearing, a 100% Irish owned firm.

Donegal Hearing was established by Michael Forsythe who has been working as an audiologist since 1994 and offers a fantastic service to the community in Moville and its environs.

Now, after over 30 years, Michael has decided to retire and has sold his clinic to Blackberry Hearing.

The Donegal Hearing outlet in Moville will now become part of the Blackberry Hearing family and the great work and service that Michael and his team have provided will continue under the new owners.

Matthew Gleeson, managing director 'Blackberry Hearing' and on right, Mike Forsythe, Donegal Hearing.

Blackberry Hearing has been dedicated to transforming lives for the past decade.

Established ten years ago, the company has grown from strength to strength, now boasting 60 outlets nationwide. Headquartered in Co. Kildare, the company operates with a team of 15 highly qualified audiologists who are committed to helping people find the right hearing aid solutions tailored to their needs.

Matthew Gleeson, Managing Director of Blackberry Hearing said, “Donegal Hearing is a trusted and valuable service provider to the people of Donegal and the northwest. The company has built a loyal customer base due to its attention to detail and great customer care. Donegal Hearing’s customer-centric approach in in line with our mission of always putting the patient first. We are excited about our latest expansion in the area and look forward to providing important audiology services to the people of Donegal.”

Michael Forsythe said, “The time was right for me to step back from the clinics, and when I met with the team at Blackberry Hearing I knew my customers and patients would be in great hands as the company was born from the founders’ personal experience with the challenges of obtaining high quality hearing devices for their own parents. This was important to me as I know personal experience fuelled their commitment to providing affordable, high-quality hearing solutions. I want to take this opportunity to thank everyone who has supported my business in Donegal over the years and wish the team at Blackberry Hearing every success.”

Blackberry Hearing recently developed a new partnership with Tesco and is now an official Tesco Rewards Partner, allowing more than 1 million Tesco Clubcard holders to use their Clubcard Points for a discount on the latest hearing devices and accessories in any of the 60 Blackberry Hearing locations nationwide.

For more information on Blackberry Hearing or to find your nearest clinic log on to www.blackberryhearing.com