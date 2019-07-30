Muff Festival set to get under way this week

The Muff Festival returns this week with a packed programme of events taking place across the village and the wider region.

The first listing takes place at 7pm on Thursday, August 1, with a mixed mature fancy dress football match in memory of Junior McConnellogue in the school pitch.

The opening parade will leave St Mary’s Hall at 7pm on Friday. This will be followed at 8pm by a free concert featuring The Soulseekers live at the Treehouse car park, with bouncy castles for children.

The results of the King of Muff and Mayoral Campaign will be revealed from 10pm at the Squealin’ Pig with music by Gary Fitzpatrick, entry 5 euro.

On Saturday, from 10am there will be an all day local Food and Craft Fair featuring a range of handicrafts and local produce, a fortune teller, face painting, henna, birds of prey, bouncy castles and games.

Muff Youth Club will host It’s a Knockout at 11am, followed by the Teddy Bears’ Picnic with Parky and Magic Hour from 12pm.

The Great Muff Bakeoff competition will be judged at 1pm, while at 1.30pm there will be a Mick O Toonz children’s animation workshop at the marquee in the Squealin Pig car park as well as clay modelling and sand art.

The Pet Show gets under way at 2pm with the all animals welcome and prizes in all categories, with free pony rides for kids from 3pm to 5pm in association with Lenamore Stables.

Also at 3pm will be the Rosebud, Junior Rose, Teen Rose and Prince Charming competitions, followed an hour later by the Junior Talent Competition.

The Riverside Sounds Battle of the Bands gets under way at 8pm on the Squealin’ Pig car park, followed by at 80s/ 90s Disco with DJ Ois Bosh.

Sunday meanwhile will feature the Lap of the Foyle at 9am, the Lenamore Stables Hymkhana from 10.30am, and Wild Atlantic Way Yoga at 12pm. The Fancy Dress competition takes place at 12.30pm and the Bonny Baby competition at 2.30pm.

The Annual Horseshow competition takes place at 3pm, followed by the Glamorous Granny in the Performance Marquee at 4pm, Songs of Praise at the Church of Ireland at 6pm and Lorry Pulling competition at 7.30pm.

Sunday night will see an Open Air Ceili and social evening at the Squealin’ Pig car park at 9pm followed by a Rave in the Cave at 11pm in the same venue.

Events come to a close on Monday with a Children’s Treasure Hunt leaving from the Festival Field at 2pm and a car treasure hunt from the Treehouse car park at 6pm. Entry to the latter is 20 euro with cash prizes.