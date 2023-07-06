Muff Liquor Company’s gin wins Master Medal in The Spirits Business Global Gin Masters Competition 2023.

The company’s CEO and founder, Laura Bonner, confirmed the news on her Instagram page, where she stated: “ I’m extremely proud to announce that Muff Liquor Gin is the only Irish gin to win a Master Medal in The Spirits Business Global Gin Masters Competition 2023.With over 400 entries from all the World this is an exceptional recognition and a Medal we’re delighted to receive!”

The accolade is the latest in a string of successes for Ms Bonner and the Muff Liquor Company. Laura was also recently named as ‘Handcrafted Spirits Business Leader of the Year- Western Europe’ by Acquisition International in their International Businesswoman Awards 2023.

Last month, she told the Journal of the plans to launch a mini distillery, offices, gin experience and retail shop in her hometown of Muff.

Laura Bonner is the CEO and founder of Muff Liquor Company.