Muff Liquor Company’s gin wins Master Medal in The Spirits Business Global Gin Masters Competition 2023.

Muff Liquor Company’s gin has been awarded a Master Medal in The Spirits Business Global Gin Masters Competition 2023.
By Laura Glenn
Published 6th Jul 2023, 12:07 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Jul 2023, 12:07 BST

The company’s CEO and founder, Laura Bonner, confirmed the news on her Instagram page, where she stated: “ I’m extremely proud to announce that Muff Liquor Gin is the only Irish gin to win a Master Medal in The Spirits Business Global Gin Masters Competition 2023.With over 400 entries from all the World this is an exceptional recognition and a Medal we’re delighted to receive!”

The accolade is the latest in a string of successes for Ms Bonner and the Muff Liquor Company. Laura was also recently named as ‘Handcrafted Spirits Business Leader of the Year- Western Europe’ by Acquisition International in their International Businesswoman Awards 2023.

Last month, she told the Journal of the plans to launch a mini distillery, offices, gin experience and retail shop in her hometown of Muff.

Laura Bonner is the CEO and founder of Muff Liquor Company.
