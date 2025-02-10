This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

National Apprenticeship Week (NAW) 2025 runs from February 10 – 16

Events and activities include employer Q&A sessions, career fairs, webinars, and open days

Preparation is key - research events, update your CV, and register for sessions in advance

Engage with employers and experts through networking, social media, and apprenticeship fairs

Take advantage of live opportunities, career resources, and recruitment drives to boost your prospects

National Apprenticeship Week (NAW) is an annual event that celebrates apprenticeships and the impact they have on individuals, businesses, and the economy.

This year, takes place from February 10 - 16, offering a wide range of activities designed to inform, inspire, and connect aspiring apprentices with potential employers and training providers.

If you’re considering an apprenticeship or looking for ways to boost your career prospects, NAW is the perfect opportunity to explore options, network with industry professionals, and gain valuable insights.

Here’s what to expect from the week, and how to make the most of it.

What is National Apprenticeship Week?

National Apprenticeship Week is a government-backed initiative that aims to showcase the benefits of apprenticeships, highlighting their role in skill development and career progression. The week is packed with events and activities, including:

Employer Q&A sessions

Virtual and in-person career fairs

Webinars and workshops

Success stories from past apprentices

Open days at training providers and businesses

Live apprenticeship vacancies and recruitment drives

It’s a chance for job seekers, students, and career changers to engage with apprenticeship schemes across different sectors, from construction and engineering to healthcare and digital marketing.

How to make the most of National Apprenticeship Week

To get the best experience from NAW and ensure you make the most of this career-boosting opportunity, preparation is key.

Start by researching what events are taking place during NAW. The official National Apprenticeship Week website, along with local councils, colleges, and employers, will publish schedules of online and in-person events.

Make a list of webinars and Q&A sessions relevant to your career interests, employer and training provider events, and apprenticeship fairs in your area. Register for events in advance where required, and set reminders so you don’t miss out.

Update your CV and online profiles

Apprenticeship employers often use NAW to recruit new talent, so having an up-to-date CV is crucial. Tailor your CV to highlight relevant skills, education, and work experience.

You could also update your LinkedIn profile, create an account on the Government’s apprenticeship portal, and prepare a short introduction about yourself for networking opportunities.

If you're not sure how to format your CV for an apprenticeship, many NAW events offer free CV workshops and advice.

Engage with employers and industry experts

NAW provides direct access to employers and industry professionals through panel discussions, live Q&As, and social media takeovers.

Take advantage of these opportunities by asking questions about apprenticeship schemes and career paths, following apprenticeship-focused hashtags on social media (e.g., #NAW2025, #Apprenticeships, #BuildTheFuture), and connecting with company representatives on LinkedIn.

Engaging with professionals can help you gain insights into different industries and make a positive impression on potential employers.

Attend apprenticeship fairs and open days

Local apprenticeship fairs and employer open days are great ways to meet recruiters face-to-face.

These events allow you to speak directly with hiring managers, learn about company cultures and expectations, and get insider tips on applying for apprenticeship positions.

If you can’t attend in person, many organisations also offer virtual tours and online information sessions.

Take advantage of free resources

During NAW, many organisations offer free career support, including CV and interview workshops, guidance on choosing the right apprenticeship level (e.g., intermediate, advanced, or degree apprenticeships), and access to mock interviews and practice assessments.

Check apprenticeship websites, colleges, and career advice platforms for these resources.

Apply for live apprenticeship opportunities

Many employers launch recruitment drives during NAW, meaning you might find your ideal apprenticeship during the week.

Use apprenticeship portals such as the government’s official apprenticeship website (gov.uk/apply-apprenticeship), company career pages, and job boards like Indeed, Totaljobs, and Reed.

Apply to as many relevant roles as possible, ensuring each application is tailored to the specific opportunity.

Follow up and stay connected

After attending events, engaging with employers, and submitting applications, follow up with any new connections you made.

Send a thank-you message to recruiters or industry professionals who provided helpful advice. Staying in touch could lead to future opportunities.

Are you job-hunting? To view thousands of roles available right now, visit the JobsToday website.