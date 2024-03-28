Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The AICC was launched at Ulster University’s Belfast campus on Thursday will have presence in Derry and Queen’s.

It will focus on the adoption of AI technology to boost competitiveness and productivity across all industries including logistics, finance, life-sciences, manufacturing and Agri-Tech.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Economy Minister, Conor Murphy, said: “We are in the midst of an AI driven revolution and through this investment we will harness the transformative power of AI, ensuring its potential is diffused and applied to a broad business base which will encourage economic growth and be of great benefit to our people and society.

Pictured L-R are: Archie Clements, Pro-Vice Chancellor of Research and Enterprise, Queen’s University Belfast; Dónal Durkan, Executive Director of Strategy and Partnerships, Invest Northern Ireland; Professor Liam Maguire, Pro-Vice Chancellor of Research, Ulster University; Keith Forster, Director of Innovation, Research and Enterprise, Department for the Economy.

“This collaborative project, with bases in Belfast and Derry, will serve as a hub for innovation, bringing together research expertise and industry professionals to collaborate on cutting-edge projects and solutions.

“The centre, the people who work there and the important work it will deliver will be an important contributor to my wider economic vision as we aim to raise productivity, promote regional balance, reduce carbon emissions and deliver good jobs.

“As part of today’s announcement, the Department has offered almost £2.5 million to support additional AI and Data Science postgraduate qualifications to be delivered by Ulster University and Queen’s University Belfast to expand the capacity of our talent pipeline to meet industry need.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The AICC will aim to boost industrial innovation and collaboration with academia to increase local and FDI investment.

Dónal Durkan, Executive Director of Strategy and Partnerships at Invest NI, said: “Our support of £13.8 million over the next 5 years is to increase business knowledge and adoption of AI technology.

"AI is one of the most important technological developments of the modern era and has the potential to deliver important benefits such as R&D excellence, skills development and increased competitiveness.

"With some 100 local companies already currently using AI technologies in their operations we have an excellent foundation to build upon our capabilities locally.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As a region we are already recognised as an area of excellence in the realm of Big Data and data analytics. We now have the opportunity to make our mark in the AI arena and to realise the economic benefits that will come from adopting AI right across our business landscape to improve productivity, deliver good jobs, reduce costs and enhance sectoral competitive positioning.”

Professor Brian Meenan, the Ulster University AICC Principal Investigator, said: “As an academic institution we are proud to be leading the way in cutting edge research relating to the application of AI in business settings.

"The AICC represents a new resource of 25 dedicated staff who will use their existing knowledge and expertise to inform, educate and empower businesses to adopt AI, as well as stimulating new research and innovation for the responsible adoption of AI.

“In partnership with Queen’s University Belfast we will deliver 390 funded Postgraduate AI qualifications and also classroom-based or online skills training to thousands of workers across Northern Ireland over the next five years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad