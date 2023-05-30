New Ballyoan Neighbourhood Centre planned to service South Bank Square and H30 developments

South Bank Square Limited., which is building hundreds of homes opposite Gransha, has submitted a fresh planning application for the new Ballyoan Neighbourhood Centre.

The development will consist of a retail unit, a six pump petrol filling station and and an electric vehicle charging hub.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It is envisaged that the retail unit will include a butcher counter, bakery, deli counter and ATM as per the current market format. There are also indoor and outdoor seating areas associated with the deli element of the retail unit,” according to a supporting planning statement submitted by TSA Planning.

The new development will be located off the Gransha roundabout.

Cycle parking, car parking and landscaping will also be incorporated into the new hub.

The new development will be located off the Gransha Roundabout at the western boundary of South Bank Square on the Clooney Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The site is part of the wider H30 zoned residential housing area in the Waterside.

“The proposal seeks to provide appropriate local conveniences, retailing and services for the wider H30 residential development,” TSA states.

The supporting documents explain how the inclusion of electric vehicle charging points represents a novel development. This is due, the developers say, to the increasing popularity of electric cars.

“The electric vehicle charging hub represents a new element to the neighbourhood centre compared to the previous approvals and is brought forward following a surge in market demand for electric vehicles,” it states.

Advertisement Hide Ad