New Data Centre in Derry to attract ‘some of the largest global companies and investors’

The managing director of the group behind Derry’s newly approved Data Centre has spoken of its potential to attract ‘some of the largest global companies and investors in the coming years’.

Brian Doherty was speaking after Atlantic Hub was granted permission for the large Data Centre campus development at Foyle Port Innovation Park in Maydown at a special meeting of the Council’s Planning Committee on Thursday.

It was confirmed at the meeting that it is the applicants’ intention to expand provision on the site in the future, while Mr Doherty has confirmed that plans for a data centre in Donegal are also progressing.

The massive project will tap into renewable energy sources, and has been described by those behind it as being “strategically positioned as the digital gateway to North America, Europe and within Ireland and the UK.”

Artist's impression of how the new Atlantic Hub Data Centre at Foyle Port in Maydown will look.

Derry City & Strabane District Council’s Planning Committee have now granted approval for the erection of the IT service and data centre buildings, substation compounds, generators, switch gear and transformers together with internal access roads, vehicular access, car parking, security perimeter fencing and gate houses, external site lighting, and associated works.

The data centre will be sited at Foyle Port Innovation Park within Maydown Industrial Estate and is expected to help realise the potential of the landing station for the Project Kelvin Transatlantic fibre, which is located nearby. This project connects Northern Ireland to America via the Hibernia North submarine cable system and opens the opportunity for fast international data connectivity that is required for major Data Centre Developments.

Atlantic Hub confirmed on Thursday that development works will now progress on the four storey, 22 metre high facility, which the group said is designed for large tech companies, catering to the growing global tech sector and providing economic development within the local community.

The Atlantic Hub Data Centre Campus, they stated, represents one of the largest phased infrastructure developments ever undertaken in the North West region.

Brian Doherty, managing director of Atlantic Hub, pictured at the development site at Foyle Port.

Once fully developed, it will provide offer a 100 MW power connection at Foyle Port Innovation Park, “providing a unique proposition for future tenants”.

The strategic location of Foyle Port provides for access to locally generated renewable energy, they stated, adding that this enables Atlantic Hub to provide world-class data centre facilities, powered by certified renewable sources.

The applicants also said that the location also offers significant benefits due to its access to highly skilled IT focused graduates from Ulster University, “which would make for a natural fit for not only the data centre industry but also any tech companies that many seek to set up in the region”.

Atlantic Hub is also progressing work on a second twin campus development in County Donegal and said that “the selection of these sites for the developments also serves as a clear signal to the market on the potential of the North West to become a competitive data centre hub that attracts further investment to the region”.

Atlantic Hub Data Centre phase 1 power construction at Foyle Port.

Mr Doherty said: “After a significant period of preparation, we are delighted to obtain planning permission to begin construction of our flagship development project – a significant milestone for the company.

“We consider the North West to be an excellent location for our Data Centre development due to its temperate climate, which serves to greatly reduce power consumption of data centre cooling systems, and access to renewable power generation and highly educated and skilled workforce, particularly in the technology sector.

"Our investment reflects the wealth of economic opportunities on offer in the region with some of the highest achieving secondary level schools in UK and Ireland.

"With unique access to both the UK and EU markets, I believe this development is set to attract some of the largest global companies and investors in the coming years and form the core technology infrastructure as can be the regional catalyst for significant growth in the sector.”

The application for the major infrastructure project was unanimously endorsed at the special meeting of Derry City & Strabane District’s Planning Committee on Thursday afternoon, after Planners recommended approval with certain conditions attached.

A Planning officer told members of the committee at the meeting that all relevant agencies consulted with were satisfied with the application and environmental plan.

The officer said the ground floor of the Data Centre will house mainly the power supply, while the data halls will be located on the floors above.

Addressing the committee on behalf of the applicants at the Guildhall, Mark McIvor said there was the potential, and even an intention, to scale up the project in the future.

Mr McIvor said: “In terms of this site, our first planning application on this site can be dated back to 2018 when we secured permission for a single Data Centre. Over the last six years we have been working closely with the Council planning officers, statutory consultees and stakeholders to deliver the high quality project that is now before you.”

DUP Alderman Keith Kerrigan asked about the whether the parking spaces on site would be adequate if and when the site is developed further.

Mr McIvor responded that prior to this reserved matters application for one Data Centre, outline planning permission had already been secured for four data centres on the site back in 2020.

"It’s the applicants intention to return at a later date with a fresh application and build out the remainder of the site, and part of this will be looking at parking,” he added.