New-found confidence inspires Natasha to dream big

General Manager Natasha eager to succeed in tourism and hospitality industry

After a year spent travelling in India, a quiet and shy Coleraine woman started waiting tables to earn some money while at university.

While the additional income was welcomed, the confidence and sense of purpose the role awoke in Natasha Kirke has changed her life.

Natasha says: “I fell in love with my job because of the confidence it gave me. In this industry you are put into all these situations where you need to present an air of confidence.

Natasha Kirke General Manager outside the SafeHouse Cafe Bar and Bank Apartments

“I’m naturally shy but I’ve really been able to develop my personality and appreciate how much I loved meeting new people – the colleagues I work alongside and the wonderful guests and customers from all over the world.

“Making people happy is the best part of the job, whether it’s chatting with regulars when they visit, or creating special memories for guests, it’s incredibly rewarding.

“Over the last nine years, I’ve had the chance to explore various roles, including food and beverage, housekeeping and reception, but making people’s day has always been the part I’ve found most enjoyable.”

When lockdown hit, Natasha realised just how much she enjoyed working in the industry and decided to pursue a degree in International Travel and Tourism at the Ulster University.

General Manager Natasha Kirke, Mayor Steven Callaghan and Rajesh Rana, director of Andras Hotel Group

The completion of this degree kick-started her career advancement and Natasha rose through the ranks

“I saw that as a way to move forward and advance my career. I started moving up quite quickly from there.”

Whilst completing this undergraduate programme, Natasha was working at the Magherabuoy House Hotel. Starting as a receptionist, she moved up to duty manager then events co-ordinator before becoming assistant general manager.

Now general manager at Bank Apartments and Safehouse Café Bar, Portrush, Natasha is also completing an Executive MBA (Master of Business Administration) programme at Ulster University.

Natasha Kirke General Manager at SafeHouse Cafe Bar and Bank Apartments

Natasha said: “There is a lot of variety in this role, I can be catching up on guest emails one minute and rolling my sleeves up and helping the team the next.

“The flexibility provided by a career in the tourism and hospitality industry is great too. The ability to work around personal commitments has been invaluable to me.

“My family are such a key focus and being able to spend time, with my nieces and nephews, is just fantastic.

“Of course, there are new opportunities every day, and I cannot wait to welcome The Open back to Portrush this year.

Having experienced the 2019 event, I know the energy and atmosphere it brings is special and it is fantastic to see the continued investment in the town.

“I’m especially excited for the opening of our sister hotel, The Marcus Portrush, just in time for The Open. The benefits to tourism of hosting this tournament on the Causeway Coast will be felt long after July.”

Eager to progress her career further, Natasha says the possibilities for career advancement within the tourism and hospitality industry are endless.

She said: “There is always a ladder to climb higher in this industry. There are a lot of options.

“The opportunities are endless for me, I want to learn and develop myself so I can explore any opportunities that do come my way.

“The style of this property means I can implement a lot of what I’m learning on my MBA course, straight away.

“For example, I now have a full business strategy for the next year for the Safehouse side of the business and likewise I’m doing different projects around people and culture and operations management as well.

“I always say to anyone starting out in this industry to seize every opportunity and embrace the tasks that push you out of your comfort zone – that is where you’ll learn the most.”

