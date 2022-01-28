New Frontier programme to give jobs to people with learning difficulties in Derry

They have launched their new Frontier Programme delivering fully funded academies in Tourism, Hospitality, ICT, Data Analytics and Cyber Security which is specially delivered for those with learning difficulties including dyslexia, dyspraxia, hidden disabilities and neurodiverse conditions.

The fully funded programme is open to applicants in Derry, aged 16 years old and over. Participants will achieve accredited Level 1 and Level 2 qualifications and will be supported through their study with expenses, a completion bonus and support into employment.

Pauline Fitzsimons, Director of Operations at NOW Group said:“We are delighted to be able to deliver this programme which provides specially designed academies delivering accredited training which helps our participants to prepare for independence and the world of work. Most importantly we fully support them through their training, with a focus on individual needs and provide the knowledge they require to identify their unique career path, find the job they want and keep it.

“Our work is about social inclusion and leads to the people we work with having better health, better education and a brighter future. In 2021, NOW Group supported 1,500 people with all levels of learning difficulty and learning disability and we are hoping to go above and beyond that in 2022.”

Commenting on Frontier, Sean Hanna, Programme Manager said:“Additionally, the Frontier Programme will make a positive contribution to the Northern Ireland business sector, by providing high-quality trained potential employees at a time when employers across many sectors are struggling to fill roles. I would encourage any business that has available jobs to talk to us about how we can support your business as part of our wider Frontier Programme.”