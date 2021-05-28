New glamping pods proposed for the Sperrin foothills outside Derry

FURTHER.SPACE, a holiday firm that offers luxury camping at a range of sites in Ireland and Scotland, has applied for permission to erect six pods on lands west of the Tamnagh Road just above Park.

The Belfast-headquartered company proposes developing a new parking area, private amenity areas and communal covered space using existing access to the site on the slopes below the twin peaks of Sawel and Dart.

The development, if ultimately approved, will provide a popular local retreat for hillwalkers, nature lovers, cyclists and stargazers.

Exterior of a FUTURE.SPACE pod.

A design statement submitted with the application says it will offer a ‘unique tourist experience’ allowing people to stay overnight in the Sperrins and enjoy the ‘most spectacular scenery in the country.’

“The application will provide unique 4-star quality guest accommodation for up to six glamping pods on a greenfield site with minimal visual and environmental impact on the surrounding environment. The low impact nature of the development offers an opportunity to develop a micro-tourism project in a unique setting while at the same time respecting the context of the surrounding area,” it states.

The applicants propose a ‘high quality, high value tourism site to attract visitors to unique locations which will support sustainability of rural communities and surrounding business enterprises’.

“This project will allow visitors to engage more closely with the landscape, a unique experience withing this area of Outstanding Natural Beauty,” the design statement outlines.

FURTHER.SPACE works with host landowners at a variety of locations in Ireland and Scotland to bring holiday makers ‘to places previously not possible.’

Existing sites include Carrickreagh Bay on Lough Erne, Glenarm Castle, Black Knowe and Thornfield Farm in Co. Antrim, Rathwood and Leitrim Lodge in the Mournes, Kinelarty, between Downpatrick and Ballynahinch. FUTURE.SPACE also operates glamping sites at Hillhead Farm in Dumfries, and Cardross Estate in Port of Menteith in Scotland. It intends opening new sites at Clough, Co. Mayo, Killarney, Co. Kerry, and in Tipperary, Co. Tipperary by the winter.

Still at planning application stage, the Sperrins site does not feature on the FUTURE.SPACE portfolio but that could soon change pending a successful outcome.