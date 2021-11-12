New jobs being created in Derry as part of Almac global expansion

The global contract pharmaceutical development and manufacturing organisation said it is planning to recruit 1,800 new jobs across its global operations over the next three years.

Over 1,000 of these will be located in the north.

It has confirmed positions are available immediately across 120 different job roles at sites in Derry, Craigavon, Belfast, Dundalk, Athlone, Charnwood and Edinburgh.

Alan Armstrong, Almac Group CEO, commented: “Almac’s mission is to 'advance human health' and we are proud to be supporting so many global clients as they develop their life-saving treatment for patients in need.

He continued “As demand for our services steadily increases, our aim is to continue to grow our global team by actively recruiting 1,800 new individuals across a wide variety of diverse and exciting areas. Over 1,000 of these positions will be based in Northern Ireland and come with a range of benefits including flexible working, competitive salary and an annual bonus. Crucially this offers individuals the chance to help us continue our provision of solutions whilst making a real and positive contribution to health right across the world.”