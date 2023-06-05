Mayor Logue named the Ryan McBride Foundation and the Foyle Hospice as her Mayoral charities for the year ahead, stating that both did “sterling work” in our society.

Patricia Logue was officially conferred with the chain of office at the Guildhall on Monday night, with SDLP Sperrin Councillor Jason Barr becoming Deputy Mayor.

Speaking at Derry City & Strabane District Council’s Annual General Meeting, long standing Sinn Féin representative for The Moor ward Mayor Logue said: “I want to begin by thanking Sandra for her leadership, her compassion, her good humour and her friendship during the past 12 months. She has been an outstanding First Citizen and I know I have big boots to fill.

New Mayor of Derry City & Strabane District Council Sinn Féin Councillor Patricia Logue. (Photo - Tom Heaney, nwpresspics)

“Congratulations also to Jason Barr who has been elected as deputy Mayor. I look forward to working with you in the time ahead.

“I also want to take this opportunity to thank my family for all their support, throughout all my time on council. And I’d like to thank them in advance for all the support I’m going to need over the next 12 months!

“It has been the privilege of my life to represent the people of the Moor Ward for the past 18 years. I know I simply couldn’t have done it without the support of my husband, children and grandchildren.

“And now as I take up position as Mayor where I will be representing all the people of this city and region - I know they will be at my side once again. As indeed will Sandra and all my colleagues in Sinn Féin, who I want to thank for nominating me to this position.

New Mayor of Derry City & Strabane District Council Sinn Féin Councillor Patricia Logue and Deputy Mayor, SDLP Councillor Jason Barr. (Photo - Tom Heaney, nwpresspics)(Photo - Tom Heaney, nwpresspics)

“Because while the mayoralty is an individual office, we very much believe that showing positive political leadership, building reconciliation, respect and prosperity in this society is a collective responsibility. I believe in the concept of a Mayor for All.

"I believe that every citizen of this region has a right to have their voice heard and their aspirations respected. That is the approach which Sandra took and I fully intend to follow her example.

Mayor Logue said it was imperative in the year ahead that the Council do “everything possible, within our power as a local authority, to continue to support workers and families and public services through the rising cost-of-living and deliver first-class council services”.

“I will continue to reach out the hand of friendship. I will continue to be a Mayor for All. And I will continue to do everything in my power to attract jobs, investments and opportunities to this city and region.

“This is an incredible place. It is full of incredible people. And I know we can build an incredible future.”

New Deputy Mayor, SDLP Sperrin Councillor Jason Barr said he was deeply honoured and humbled to be nominated as he thanked SDLP colleagues, friends and family.

Paying tributes to outgoing Mayor Sandra Duffy and Deputy Mayor Angela Dobbins, he said as a “proud Strabane man I am determined to use my platform as Deputy Mayor, as have throughout my time on this Council, to provide a strong voice for my local community, to highlight the issues impacting local people, but also to celebrate the many achievements and showcase everything we have to offer.

"It would be remiss of me not to acknowledge that people in Strabane do feel they don’t get their fair share from this Council so as Deputy Mayor I will be proud to highlight that and to ensure that people in this area feel supported and connected to their local representatives.”

He said Strabane and the wider district was a “fantastic place to live”, with significant improvements over recent years but added that the campaign must go on for better facilities, to deliver the life-saving A5 upgrade and jobs and opportunities.”

He too vowed to be a Deputy Mayor for everyone across Derry City & Strabane District Council and spoke of the many challenges facing local people.

"One of things I am most looking forward to is getting out and meeting people during the year,” he said, listing the many fantastic festivals, events and local groups and sporting teams.

There were many, many tributes to the outgoing Mayor Sandra Duffy and Deputy Mayor Angela Dobbins for their outstanding year in office.

The chain of office was handed over to the new Sinn Féin Mayor by her predecessor and party colleague Sandra Duffy.

Colr. Duffy described Mayor Logue as “a great friend and an passionate advocate for anyone in need”, while also thanking Deputy Mayor Angela Dobbins for her work over the past year and wished her “health and happiness” in her retirement from Council.

Reflecting on the year past, Colr. Duffy said: “It has been the greatest honour and privilege to serve as First Citizen of this Council area, and I want to thank all those who have supported me over the past year.

"In particular, a big thank you to Kevin and my girls Emer and Dearbhla and and also my parents, my sister, my father-in-law, mother -in-law, and the wider family and friends circle.

“You have all been absolutely fantastic and I could not have gotten through the past year without your support.”