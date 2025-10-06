New Northern Ireland disability employment strategy plans unveiled by Minister

Communities Minister Gordon Lyons has outlined plans for a disability employment strategy which his department said will see an additional 50,000 people join the workforce in the north over the next ten years.

The Disability and Work Strategy for Northern Ireland, Department for Communities officials said, has been shaped and informed by those with lived experience of disability, with input from over 100 partners across the disability and employment spheres.

The Strategy proposes the establishment of a Disability and Work Council and includes four main themes which cover: personalised employment support; skills, careers and educational transitions; support for employers and enhanced engagement and reporting.

A public engagement event seeking views on the strategu will be held at St Columb’s Park House in Derry’s Waterside on Thursday, October 16 from 2pm - 3:30pm.

Launching a public consultation on the strategy in the Assembly on Monday, Minister Lyons said: “Northern Ireland’s performance on disability employment has not been good enough and we must do better.

“I am therefore bringing forward a new Disability and Work Strategy that will ensure more disabled people and those with health conditions access, and thrive in, quality employment in Northern Ireland.

“I want disabled people to know that my aim is to match your ambitions for work, to create the opportunities for you to succeed and to ensure that you are supported and encouraged at every stage of your employment journey.”

Minister Lyons acknowledged the breadth of work already being carried out across the disability and employment spheres and committed to ongoing collaboration in achieving the Strategy’s goals.

The Minister said: “No single person or organisation owns disability or employment. We will achieve the change that we want to see by government, the voluntary and community sector, employers and many others working together, taking collective responsibility and challenging each other to do more and do better.

“In bringing forward this Strategy, I am committing to achieve better outcomes for disabled people. We will build on the good work that is already taking place, we will change where we need to, and we will ensure that all disabled people have the equality of opportunity to access, sustain, and progress in quality employment.”

Scott Jackson, CEO of Ulster Supported Employment Limited (USEL), a provider of employment services for people with disabilities or health conditions, said: “We will work closely with the Department, employers and partners to ensure this strategy delivers real change, breaking down barriers, creating opportunities, and enabling disabled people to thrive in work and society.”

Kainos, one of Northern Ireland’s leading technology employers and the region’s first Disability Confident Leader, also welcomed the launch of the Strategy.

Donna-Marie Gill, Diversity and Inclusion Lead at Kainos, said: "This Strategy represents an important milestone. As employers we all have a role to play and at Kainos, we’re determined to lead by example.”

“Whether it’s through our Disability Confident Leader status, our inclusive design principles, or the partnerships we’ve built across the community, we’ve seen the difference collaboration makes. We look forward to working together to build a society where disabled people are fully included and supported to succeed."

The Department for Communities will host a series of roadshows and information events throughout the 12-week public consultation period which runs until 5pm on 12 January 2026.

The full range of consultation documents and event registration can be accessed at http://communities-ni.gov.uk/dwstrategy