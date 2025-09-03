New £1.4m Tesco Express store will create dozens of jobs and boost economy

A new £1.4m Tesco Express store on the Melmount Road in Strabane will great dozens of jobs and provide a major boost to the town, a local councillor has said.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sinn Féin Councillor Paul Boggs welcomed the granting of planning approval for the development on a site adjacent to existing Home Bargains, Lynas and Winemark retail outlets.

Speaking after the Derry City and Strabane District Council Planning Committee rubberstamped the development on Wednesday Colr. Boggs said: “Having worked with the applicants to get to this stage, I am delighted that the development received the green light to proceed and that the Committee has acknowledged that the Developer has addressed relevant planning concerns that were voiced during the planning process.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The developer has confirmed to me that there will be up to 40 people employed during the construction phase alone which will in itself be a boost to the local economy. It is hoped that work will start in the very near future.”

Tesco Express

Colr. Boggs said the store will sustain permanent jobs, provide greater commercial choice and consolidate the rates base.

“The new build Tesco Express store will not only provide up to an additional 20 full time and part time jobs but will also generate additional shopping choice and competition locally which helps to keep prices down. Crucially, each new commercial development helps consolidate our rates base in the district.

“Our Sinn Féin team will continue to lobby and provide support for businesses, whether they be indigenous or inward investors, to set up in and/or expand in Strabane!” he declared.