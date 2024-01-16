Fresh plans have been lodged to expand the Walled City Brewery in Ebrington.

James Huey, of Legendary Brewing Company, the proprietor of the award-winning restaurant, bar and brewery, has applied to the Council to develop new snug seating in one of its service yards.

The application is for the ‘provision of single storey extension set between existing single storey detached building to accommodate extra seating for the existing restaurant’.