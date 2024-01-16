New snug in the pipe line as Walled City Brewery continues to expand
Fresh plans have been lodged to expand the Walled City Brewery in Ebrington.
James Huey, of Legendary Brewing Company, the proprietor of the award-winning restaurant, bar and brewery, has applied to the Council to develop new snug seating in one of its service yards.
The application is for the ‘provision of single storey extension set between existing single storey detached building to accommodate extra seating for the existing restaurant’.
The brewery opened its doors in 2015 and in 2022 launched a new Tap Room following a major refurbishment.