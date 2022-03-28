New swimming pools booking system in Derry & Strabane

The new booking system is now active and can be used to book both public sessions and lane swimming.

The Council said that this will prevent people having to queue.

Those who book can be fast tracked in line at leisure centres and regular users are advised to download the Council leisure app for “convenient access to information and booking”.

Swimming sessions can now be pre-booked.

Council’s Director of Health and Community Karen McFarland, said: “By booking in advance users can avoid queues as this will reduce waiting time for everyone.

“Council is currently undertaking a review of all its leisure services, and we have just launched a survey as part of our wider Physical Activity, Wellbeing & Sport Strategy 2022-2027. The strategy will set out the way forwards for the future delivery of all physical activity, wellbeing and sport services for both Council and local organisations.

“I would really encourage both users and non-users to complete the online survey to let us know about the activities and services they would expect to find at our centres. We hope that by introducing better approaches, including the new online booking system, that we can enhance the customer experience for all our users.”