Next Home to close on St. Brigid’s Day, retailer will ‘endeavour to relocate staff’

The imminent closure of the Next Home store in Derry’s Waterside has been described as ‘gutting’ for staff who face uncertainty about their future employment after Christmas.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The British retail giant confirmed its furniture and homeware store at Crescent Link will be closing on St. Brigid’s Day.

"We can confirm that the store will be closing on February 1, 2024. We will endeavour to relocate as many staff as possible to other local stores,” a spokesperson said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Foyle MP Colum Eastwood said: “The news of the closure of the Next Home store in the Crescent Link Retail Park is gutting news for all of the staff who work there and their families.

The Next Home outlet on the Crescent Link

"It will also be disappointing to the many people in Derry who patronise this location.

“This news couldn’t have come at a worse time ahead of Christmas and I’d like to express my solidarity with staff at this difficult time.

"My office has been directly contacted by staff impacted and we’ll do everything we can to support them throughout this process."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr. Eastwood said he has contacted Next and will be seeking a meeting to understand the reasons behind the closure.

“Next operates a number of other stores in our city and I will be asking if there’s any opportunity for the existing staff to be redeployed so they don’t lose their jobs altogether,” said the MP.

“The closure of this store will leave a significant space in the retail park vacant and it’s important that we make every effort to attract a new tenant to our city to boost the local economy and to create jobs to replace those we’ve lost."

Sinn Féin MLA Ciara Ferguson said news that Next Home is to close will be a devastating blow to workers, families and the local economy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “Workers at Next Home in the Waterside are facing the prospect of losing their jobs as the company has announced that the Crescent Link store will close in February 2024.

“This news will be a huge blow for workers at the store, their families and the local economy, coming just weeks before Christmas and as people are already dealing with the rising cost of living and I want to offer my full solidarity to them.